Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Single Parents' on ABC

Riverdale After confronting the parents, Betty (Lili Reinhart) follows some strong leads in hopes of finding out the Gargoyle King’s true identity, while Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) attempts to prove Archie’s (K.J. Apa) innocence get her in trouble. Cole Sprouse also stars in this new episode of the drama based on the comic books. 8 p.m. KTLA