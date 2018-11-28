Advertisement

Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Single Parents' on ABC

By
Nov 27, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Brad Garrett and Rebecca Creskoff in a new episode of the comedy "Single Parents" on ABC. (Kevin Estrada / ABC)

SERIES

Riverdale After confronting the parents, Betty (Lili Reinhart) follows some strong leads in hopes of finding out the Gargoyle King’s true identity, while Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) attempts to prove Archie’s (K.J. Apa) innocence get her in trouble. Cole Sprouse also stars in this new episode of the drama based on the comic books. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Goldbergs Barry (Troy Gentile) realizes that as a future doctor, he should be more concerned about Murray’s (Jeff Garlin) health. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone and Hayley Orrantia also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Empire The pressure of running the family business starts to stress Lucious and Cookie’s (Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson) relationship. 8 p.m. Fox

Vikings On the run after being defeated by Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) in Kattegat, Torvi (Georgia Hirst) tells the story of warrior and explorer Bjorn Ironside as the historical action series resumes with two new episodes. Gustaf Skarsgård also stars. 8 and 9 p.m. History

American Housewife Katie persuades a hot young trophy wife to volunteer as room mom for Anna-Kat’s class in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Modern Family Haley (Sarah Hyland) needs motherly advice from Claire (Julie Bowen) as she considers her career and her future with Dylan (Reid Ewing). Ed O’Neill and Eric Stonestreet also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Star Carlotta (Queen Latifah) returns to Gravity Records, but finds much has changed. Jude Demorest and Brittany O’Grady also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Single Parents Will (Taran Killam) encourages Angie (Leighton Meester) to take a guitar class, while Douglas (Brad Garrett) pursues his crush on Big Red (Rebecca Creskoff) in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

The Real Housewives of Dallas A party takes a turn after a conflict in the season finale of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. Bravo

Conan Without Borders Next stop is Japan for comic Conan O’Brien and his crew. 10 and 11 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

86th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin host the traditional lighting of an enormous Christmas tree — a 72-foot-tall Norway spruce. Musical performances by John Legend, Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall, Kellie Pickler and Pentatonix are featured. 8 p.m. NBC

A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcome friends, family and celebrity guests for this new holiday music special. Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding perform. Other guests include Jane Lynch, Darren Criss, Meghan Trainor, Awkwafina, Zach Galifianakis, Derek Hough, Kris Jenner, Retta, Ben Schwartz and Kim Kardashian West. 10 p.m. NBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Alex Borstein; Jill’s Steals and Deals; chef Ryan Hardy. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Antoni Porowski; Tan France; Jonathan Van Ness; Bobby Berk. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Health plans: Robert Gandera; Toby Onwumere (“Empire”); Jeff Dunham (“Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer”); David Archuleta performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Eric McCormack (“Travelers”); Joan Allen (“The Waverly Gallery”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Antoni Porowski; Tan France; Jonathan Van Ness; Bobby Berk. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Author Donna Brazile (“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Sweeteners; Daphne Oz, Marcela Valladolid, Jordin Sparks and Danica Patrick. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real RonReaco Lee (“Running Out of Time”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Paris Hilton; Francisco Cáceres. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); a heliographic artist. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Parents are on constant high alert, as they never know when their teen will have a violent outburst. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Krasinski (“A Quiet Place”); Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”); rapper Meek Mill. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former Vice President Al Gore. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice-T; Mariska Hargitay; Macaulay Culkin; J.I.D; BJ the Chicago Kid; Thundercat. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Eric McCormack; David Alan Grier; Sara Bareilles. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE

The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael Peña; Andy Serkis; Lauv and Julia Michaels perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Florida Panthers, 4 p.m. FS Prime; St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings, 4 p.m. NBCSP; Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP.

NBA Basketball The Clippers host the Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of Nov. 24 - Dec. 1, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

