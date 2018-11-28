Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Single Parents' on ABC

SERIES
Riverdale After confronting the parents, Betty (Lili Reinhart) follows some strong leads in hopes of finding out the Gargoyle King’s true identity, while Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) attempts to prove Archie’s (K.J. Apa) innocence get her in trouble. Cole Sprouse also stars in this new episode of the drama based on the comic books. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Barry (Troy Gentile) realizes that as a future doctor, he should be more concerned about Murray’s (Jeff Garlin) health. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone and Hayley Orrantia also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Empire The pressure of running the family business starts to stress Lucious and Cookie’s (Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson) relationship. 8 p.m. Fox
Vikings On the run after being defeated by Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) in Kattegat, Torvi (Georgia Hirst) tells the story of warrior and explorer Bjorn Ironside as the historical action series resumes with two new episodes. Gustaf Skarsgård also stars. 8 and 9 p.m. History
American Housewife Katie persuades a hot young trophy wife to volunteer as room mom for Anna-Kat’s class in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Modern Family Haley (Sarah Hyland) needs motherly advice from Claire (Julie Bowen) as she considers her career and her future with Dylan (Reid Ewing). Ed O’Neill and Eric Stonestreet also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Star Carlotta (Queen Latifah) returns to Gravity Records, but finds much has changed. Jude Demorest and Brittany O’Grady also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Single Parents Will (Taran Killam) encourages Angie (Leighton Meester) to take a guitar class, while Douglas (Brad Garrett) pursues his crush on Big Red (Rebecca Creskoff) in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
The Real Housewives of Dallas A party takes a turn after a conflict in the season finale of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. Bravo
Conan Without Borders Next stop is Japan for comic Conan O’Brien and his crew. 10 and 11 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
86th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin host the traditional lighting of an enormous Christmas tree — a 72-foot-tall Norway spruce. Musical performances by John Legend, Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall, Kellie Pickler and Pentatonix are featured. 8 p.m. NBC
A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcome friends, family and celebrity guests for this new holiday music special. Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding perform. Other guests include Jane Lynch, Darren Criss, Meghan Trainor, Awkwafina, Zach Galifianakis, Derek Hough, Kris Jenner, Retta, Ben Schwartz and Kim Kardashian West. 10 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Alex Borstein; Jill’s Steals and Deals; chef Ryan Hardy. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Antoni Porowski; Tan France; Jonathan Van Ness; Bobby Berk. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Health plans: Robert Gandera; Toby Onwumere (“Empire”); Jeff Dunham (“Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer”); David Archuleta performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Eric McCormack (“Travelers”); Joan Allen (“The Waverly Gallery”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Antoni Porowski; Tan France; Jonathan Van Ness; Bobby Berk. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Author Donna Brazile (“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Sweeteners; Daphne Oz, Marcela Valladolid, Jordin Sparks and Danica Patrick. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real RonReaco Lee (“Running Out of Time”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Paris Hilton; Francisco Cáceres. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); a heliographic artist. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Parents are on constant high alert, as they never know when their teen will have a violent outburst. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Krasinski (“A Quiet Place”); Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”); rapper Meek Mill. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former Vice President Al Gore. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice-T; Mariska Hargitay; Macaulay Culkin; J.I.D; BJ the Chicago Kid; Thundercat. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Eric McCormack; David Alan Grier; Sara Bareilles. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael Peña; Andy Serkis; Lauv and Julia Michaels perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Florida Panthers, 4 p.m. FS Prime; St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings, 4 p.m. NBCSP; Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP.
NBA Basketball The Clippers host the Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
