Friday's TV highlights: 'Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus' on Cinemax

By
Nov 29, 2018 | 8:00 PM
James Brown in "Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus" on Cinemax. (Cinemax)

SERIES

MacGyver When a vial containing a deadly virus is stolen from the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, MacGvyer (Lucas Till) and his team race to recover it before the thief unleashes a global pandemic. Tristin Mays, Justin Hires and George Eads also star in this new episode of the rebooted adventure. 8 p.m. CBS

Blindspot Remi’s (Jaimie Alexander) schemes put her and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) in danger, while Patterson and Rich (Ashley Johnson, Ennis Esmer) find the solution to a complicated puzzle at the FBI. Rob Brown guest stars, and Audrey Esparza also stars. 8 p.m. NBC

Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) embarks on a new business venture and inadvertently collides with Culhane’s (Robert Christopher Riley) secret life. Rafael de la Fuente, Maddison Brown, Nicollette Sheridan, Grant Show and Nathalie Kelley also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Hawaii Five-0 When an infamous urban vigilante is killed after making a citizen’s arrest, the investigation leads to the world of superheroes and comic books. Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan star in this new episode of the police drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) house-sits for Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) when she takes a trip to visit her mother (Tovah Feldshuh) in this new episode of the musical comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA

Austin City Limits Singer and actress Janelle Monáe performs songs from her album “Dirty Computer” in this new episode of the musical showcase series. 9 p.m. KLCS

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri starts at an eatery in San Antonio that’s an East Coast/Texas deli mash-up offering a variety of succulent smoked meat. Then, in Sebastopol, Calif., he stops at a farm-to-table spot, where the kitchen team puts its spin on stroganoff and bacon-gelato-toffee waffles. 9 p.m. Food Network

Blue Bloods When a video surfaces of cops being harassed by people at a housing complex, Frank (Tom Selleck) goes against Garrett’s (Gregory Jbara) advice, ordering a raid to round up anyone in the area with an outstanding warrant. Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus James Brown is featured in a two-part segment of this live action/animated series. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Van Helsing Doc and Jolene (Rukiya Bernard, Caroline Cave) clash with Denver authorities over the repellent. Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Vincent Gale, Missy Peregrym and Jennifer Cheon also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

MOVIES

A Very Nutty Christmas At the same time an avalanche of seasonal cookie orders hits a frazzled bakery owner (Melissa Joan Hart), her boyfriend dumps her, but she soon meets a handsome soldier (Barry Watson) who bears an uncanny resemblance to a famous ballet character. Marissa Jaret Winokur and Conchata Ferrell also star in this new holiday treat. 8 p.m. Lifetime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Samah Dada; Dolly Parton performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Backstage at the Victoria’s Secret special; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Cheryl Jackson, Minnie’s Food Pantry; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Glynis McCants. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Garth Brooks; illusionist Adam Trent performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ana Navarro. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Nicole Ari Parker (“Empire” on Fox). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show A doctor who has a special ability to feel other people’s pain. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Trey Songz (“Blood Brothers”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tyra Banks; Carrie Ann Inaba guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Rachael Ray Sean Hayes (“Will & Grace”) and husband Scott; Daphne Oz and Hilaria Baldwin; Patti Murin. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A teenager who transitioned into a young woman named Diamond. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julia Roberts (“Ben Is Back”); Alessia Cara performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

WSJ at Large With Gerry Baker (Premiere) International trade; overseas manufacturing, the economy: Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers. (N) 6:30 p.m. Fox Business

Washington Week The Russia probe: Michael Schmidt, the New York Times; Natasha Bertrand, the Atlantic; Matea Gold, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren; activist Andrew Godinich; Deborah Kobylt. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dolly Parton performs; Nick Kroll. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former First Lady Michelle Obama. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Kings are at the Calgary Flames, 6 p.m. FSN.

NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets at the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. SPST.

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

