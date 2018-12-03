Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'The Good Doctor' on ABC

By
Dec 02, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Rell Battle, left, and Freddie Highmore in the winter finale of "The Good Doctor" on ABC. (Eike Schroter / ABC)

SERIES

The Neighborhood Calvin and Tina (Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold) Dave (Max Greenfield) are in for a big surprise after they learn Marty (Marcel Spears) has a new girlfriend and they insist he invite her over for dinner in this new episode of the social comedy. Sheaun McKinne, Hank Greenspan and Beth Behrs also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The top 10 artists perform in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Arrow Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) stands by her recent decisions regarding her family while Diggle and Lyla (David Ramsey, Audrey Marie Anderson) continue to investigate the painting that Curtis (Echo Kellum) found. Stephen Amell also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

Happy Together When Cooper (Felix Mallard) helps Jake (Damon Wayans Jr.) prepare for a big work presentation, they realize that everyone agrees with Cooper just because he’s famous 8:30 p.m. CBS

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Rory and Ava (Dominic Purcell, Jes Macallan) are at odds, and Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to come up with a way for them to get along. Brandon Routh and Amy Louise Pemberton also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

Holiday Baking Championship This new episode draws its inspiration from from Hannukah and Diwali, both nicknamed the Festival of Lights in the Jewish and Hindu faiths, respectively. Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale are the judges, and Jesse Palmer hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network

Mars A mysterious illness sweeps through the colonies in this new episode of the science fiction series. 9 p.m. National Geographic

The Good Doctor In this medical drama’s winter finale cliffhanger, Shaun and Alex (Freddie Highmore, Will Yun Lee) treat two patients who collapsed at the airport with symptoms that suggest an infection that could become airborne, sending the staff on a desperate race to contain the bug before it spreads to patients in the rest of the emergency room. 10 p.m. ABC

Unanchored Nine friends embark on a three-week adventure in the Bahamas in the premiere of this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Bravo

Christmas Cookie Challenge Host Eddie Jackson’s fondness for traditional nesting dolls inspires a decorating challenge in which he asks five bakers to prepare six cookies of the same design that get progressively smaller in the new episode. Stephanie Boswell, Ree Drummond and Molly Yeh judge the results. 10 p.m. Food Network

Explorer Host Phil Keoghan witness a daily ceremony on the India/Pakistan border in this new episode of the globetrotting series. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Nightflyers As panic spreads D’Branin (Eoin Macken) puts his team first, and Eris (David Ajala) resorts to bold measures to restore balance in this new episode of the science fiction series. Jodie Turner-Smith and Gretchen Mol also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

Who Do You Think You Are? “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore is shocked to discover ancestors based in Australia in the season premiere of this unscripted series. 10 p.m. TLC

SPECIALS

Pop Up Santa Holiday Special “So You Think You Can Dance” colleagues and spouses Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker cohost this new 90-minute special in which deserving people get an unexpected holiday boost. Ballerina Misty Copeland, Sherri Saum (“The Fosters”) and former NFL star DeMarco Murray are featured. 9:30 p.m. Freeform

MOVIES

Always at the Carlyle Matthew Miele’s 2018 documentary profiles one of New York’s most storied hotels, with appreciative commentary from George Clooney, Anjelica Huston, Graydon Carter, Jon Hamm, Sofia Coppola and Wes Anderson. Also featured is the Carlyle Cafe’s pianist Bobby Short. 9 p.m. Starz

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland Kate Davis’ documentary reviews the life and suspicious death, in 2015, of Sandra Bland, who was arrested for a routine traffic violation in a small Texas town, then found hanging by a noose in her cell three days later. 10 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Producer Gabriel Cordell; Victoria Rowell; Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out; Rumer Willis. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”); Joe Alwyn (“Mary Queen of Scots”); Emily Mortimer (“Mary Poppins Returns”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Packaged nuts; hot chocolate powder mixes; Jussie Smollett (“Empire”). (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Nazanin Mandi. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Matthew Broderick. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Ron Perlman (“Asher”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman’s husband kept his inheritance a secret and spent more than $100,000 without her knowledge. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show John Cena (“Bumblebee”); Martha Stewart; Julia Garner. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Trevor returns to his hometown in South Africa and explores Nelson Mandela’s legacy. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

StarTalk Bill Nye. (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Margot Robbie; Elsie Fisher; Hootie & the Blowfish perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Catherine Zeta-Jones; Lucas Hedges. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sara Gilbert; Jeff Goldblum talks and performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Douglas; Rufus Wainwright; Nikki Glaspie. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Tom Felton; Jain performs; podcasters from LadyGang. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball. The Clippers visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. FS Prime

NFL Football Washington visits the Philadelphia Eagles, 5:15 p.m. ESPN

