Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Conners' on ABC

SERIES
NCIS The team begins an undercover stakeout when its lead suspect in an old unsolved case is released from prison. Mark Harmon and David McCallum star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) has a plan to stop Cicada (Chris Klein) that calls for Barry and Nora (Michelle Harrison) to travel back in time. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Conners Dan (John Goodman) worries about the intentions of Jackie’s (Laurie Metcalf) new unemployed boyfriend (guest star Matthew Broderick). Sara Gilbert also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
The Gifted Tensions within the Inner Circle are at an all-time high as Andy (Percy Hynes White) comes to Rebecca’s (Anjelica Bette Fellini) defense against Reeva (Grace Byers) in this new episode. Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox The premiere of this new globetrotting series travels to Scandinavia and England to investigate the hypothesis that women played an invaluable role in helping Viking legions become the most feared army of their time. 8 p.m. Travel
Black Lightning The Pierce family reels in the wake of Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) disappearance and Jefferson, Lynn and Anissa (Cress Williams, Christine Adams and Nafessa Williams) discuss the most effective way to find her in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
black-ish Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) makes a new friend at work and Dre (Anthony Anderson) thinks she has broken bird syndrome. Marcus Scribner also stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
Chopped Four grandmothers bring their time-tested cooking skills to give judges Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant and Amanda Freitag an unforgettable dining experience in this holiday-themed new episode. Ted Allen hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network
Splitting Up Together Vlad (Costa Ronin) announces that construction on the house is almost finished in this new episode of the broken-family comedy. Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
NCIS: New Orleans Pride (Scott Bakula) and his team investigate the murder of Navy contractor Jacob Bell (guest star Andrew Rush), who lived two lives secretly for decades. Lucas Black and Vanessa Ferlito also star. 10 p.m. CBS
The Rookie Sgt. Grey (Richard T. Jones) informs Nolan and Bishop (Nathan Fillion, Afton Williamson) that they are going to have a movie director as a ride-along in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Nightflyers D’Branin (Eoin Macken) investigates the source of the malfunctions as Rowan (Angus Sampson) tries to prepare Thale (Sam Strike) for first contact in this new episode of the science fiction horror series. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Saturday Night Live Christmas This new special offers two hours of Christmas-related sketches over the show’s long history. 9 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author James Clear. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Hugh Jackman performs; Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Margot Robbie; Emma Bunton; Dan & Shay perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. LeeAnne Locken (“The Real Houswives of Dallas”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Colin Jost (“Saturday Night Live”); Spice Girl Emma Bunton (“The Great American Baking Show”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Serial killers hide their dark sides from their families and live secret lives. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Tisha Campbell (“Empire”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors What items to toss or keep; helping back pain; whether social media makes people better parents. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Zachary Levi; Josh McBride; Carrie Ann Inaba guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A couple’s daughter left her baby with them in order to live in a car with her girlfriend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ryan Reynolds; Gwen Stefani performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Anderson .Paak. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Saoirse Ronan; Russell Westbrook; Alessia Cara performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julia Roberts; Patrick Wilson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Justin Theroux; Karen Gillan; Gucci Mane performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Zachary Levi. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; Bill Burr; Nikki Glaspie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jameela Jamil; Jackie Tohn; Drama performs; Joel Boyd. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Buffalo Sabres, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings host the Arizona Coyotes, 7:30 p.m. FSN.
