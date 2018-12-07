Friday's TV highlights: 'Hell's Kitchen' on Fox

SERIES
MacGyver Matty (Meredith Eaton) needs MacGyver (Lucas Till) to find and extract her husband, who had been undercover in a criminal organization for eight years when his status as a CIA agent was revealed. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot Just as Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) reveals the truth about Jane (Jaimie Alexander) to Patterson and Rich Dotcom (Ashley Johnson, Ennis Esmer), a nuclear threat hovers over New York City. 8 p.m. NBC
Dynasty While planning her wedding, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) realizes that Alexis (Nicollette Sheridan) may have ulterior motives in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
Fresh Off the Boat Louis (Randall Park) is crushed to find out that Matthew Chestnut (Matt Oberg) is quitting the restaurant to take a job at Dollywood. Constance Wu also stars. 8 p.m. ABC
Last Man Standing On Kyle’s (Christoph Sanders) first day working in Outdoor Man’s human resources office, Chuck and Joe (Jonathan Adams, Jay Leno) file a complaint against Mike (Tim Allen). 8 p.m. Fox
Speechless Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) helps J.J. (Micah Fowler) prepare for college while Maya (Minnie Driver) tries to reconnect with Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Cool Kids When Hank (David Alan Grier) starts dating a much younger woman, the gang suspects she may be taking advantage of him. Leslie Jordan, Vicki Lawrence and Martin Mull also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 After fighting off an assassin, McGarrett and Joe White (Alex O’Loughlin, Terry O’Quinn) flee to Montana to prepare for a battle against those seeking revenge for an old SEAL mission. 9 p.m. CBS
Midnight, Texas Creek (guest star Sarah Ramos), the mortal girl who abandoned her lover Manfred (Francois Arnaud) when the local occult weirdness got too much to handle, returns to town in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Greg (Santino Fontana) returns to West Covina, which forces Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) to question things she had believed. Also, Valencia and Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III, Gabrielle Ruiz) make shocking discoveries at their high school reunion in this new episode of the musical comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA
Hell's Kitchen Chef Gordon Ramsay brings in his daughter to celebrate her 16th birthday and each chef must create a dish worthy of being served at her party in this new episode of the cooking competition. 9 p.m. Fox
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives A chef in Eureka is serving calamari with shrimp and leeks, and in Ashland, Ore., host Guy Fieri tries a dish named the “Pastrami Zombie.” 9 p.m. Food Network
Blue Bloods When a video surfaces of officers partaking in a clear case of entrapment, Frank (Tom Selleck) wants to find the person responsible for leaking the video. 10 p.m. CBS
Van Helsing Vanessa (Kelly Overton), trapped in an abandoned slaughterhouse, wrestles between her own light and dark sides in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
MOVIES
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You The pop star is heard as herself in this 2017 holiday feature inspired by her Christmas song. The voices of Breanna Yde, Henry Winkler, Phil Morris and Lacey Chabert also are heard. 8 p.m. AMC
Icebox Written and directed by Daniel Sawka, this 2018 feature-length adaptation of a 2016 film short of the same title revolves around Oscar (Anthony Gonzalez), a 10-year-old boy from Honduras who is forced to flee his native country and seek asylum in the United States, only to get trapped in the maze of the U.S. immigration system. Omar Leyva also stars. 8 p.m. HBO
Christmas Lost and Found After years of skipping family gatherings, a woman (Tiya Sircar) takes a long-overdue break from her busy job as a New York event planner to spend Christmas in Chicago with her grandmother (Diane Ladd). Ed Ruttle also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author John Grisham; Grammy nominations. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Hilaria Baldwin and Daphne Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Julia Roberts; Ella Mai performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Michael Bloomberg; Sean Hayes and Scott Icenogle (“Plum”); Mark McKenna and Ciara Bravo (“Wayne”); chef Lior Hillel. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Shania Twain (“Real Country”); Patrick Wilson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah); Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken perform. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Victoria Rowell (“Jacqueline and Jilly”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show The right way to get rid of germs; disposable bathroom wipes; an ingredient in some home hair dyes. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Giuliana Rancic (“Fountain of Truth”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Secret to weight loss and better sex; minimally-invasive facial procedure; preventing choking. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Dolly Parton performs; Sean Hayes. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Serving children in need; Ayesha Curry. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Joan Allen (“The Waverly Gallery”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A 17-year-old spends $7,000 a month maintaining her appearance. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Margot Robbie (“Mary Queen of Scots”); Sinbad (“Rel”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week The Russia probe; US-China trade disputes: Philip Rucker, the Washington Post; Abby Phillip, CNN; Andrea Mitchell, NBC; Carl Hulse, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is … With Elex Michaelson Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance); Ana Kasparian (“The Young Turks”); podcaster Brian Goldsmith; Pete Weitzner. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice Cube performs; Amber Heard; Elvis Duran. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kathy Griffin; Emma Willmann. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Detroit Pistons, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. SPST; the Golden State Warriors are at the Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball TCU versus USC, 6:30 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey Carolina Hurricanes visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
