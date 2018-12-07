Friday's TV highlights: 'Hell's Kitchen' on Fox

Icebox Written and directed by Daniel Sawka, this 2018 feature-length adaptation of a 2016 film short of the same title revolves around Oscar (Anthony Gonzalez), a 10-year-old boy from Honduras who is forced to flee his native country and seek asylum in the United States, only to get trapped in the maze of the U.S. immigration system. Omar Leyva also stars. 8 p.m. HBO