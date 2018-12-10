Monday's TV highlights: 'Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night' on NBC

SERIES
The Neighborhood When Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) is robbed and won't reveal the thief, Calvin and Dave (Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield) team up to crack the case of the missing sneakers in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The top eight perform. 8 p.m. NBC
Arrow Oliver and the Flash (Stephen Amell, Grant Gustin) get a lead on John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) and head to Gotham City with Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to figure out why their reality has changed in the second of this three-part CW series crossover. 8 p.m. KTLA
Happy Together When one of Cooper's (Felix Mallard) stalkers sneaks into Jake and Claire's (Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West) house they decide to install a home security system. 8:30 p.m. CBS
DC's Legends of Tomorrow After Constantine John (Matt Ryan) breaks the cardinal Legend rule, he must work with Amaya and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Anjli Mohindra) to deal with the ramifications without telling anyone else. 9 p.m. KTLA
Holiday Baking Championship In the pre-heat, bakers have to combine common pantry ingredients in a new version of a classic holiday dessert then the bakers must use two key fruitcake components to make a new dessert. 9 p.m. Food Network
My Brilliant Friend With shoe sales lagging, Stefano (Giovanni Amura) cuts a business deal with the Solaras. Also, when Elena (Margherita Mazzucco) gets kicked out of a class for voicing her opinion, Nino (Francesco Serpico), encourages her to write about her experience for his magazine in the season finale. 9 p.m. HBO
The Great Christmas Light Fight Over-the-top Christmas displays in America. 10 p.m. ABC
Christmas Cookie Challenge Host Eddie Jackson asks five cookie makers to imagine what Christmas Eve looks like for Mrs. Claus in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network
Nightflyers D'Branin (Eoin Macken) has a breakthrough while Rowan (Angus Sampson) prepares for changes and Lommie (Maya Eshet) seeks comfort in her past. 10 p.m. Syfy
Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night From classic tracks to modern jams, this holiday special features a variety of heartwarming a cappella performances. 10 p.m. NBC
VICE Special Report: Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis This new special documents the 2008 financial crisis, which brought the global financial system to the edge of collapse. 10:03 p.m. HBO
No Sleep 'Til Christmas Insomnia is the unusual plot device that drives this new romantic comedy starring married actors Dave and Odette Annable (“Brothers & Sisters,” “Supergirl,” respectively) as a pair of strangers united by sleeplessness. 9 p.m. Freeform
Sacred Oscar-winning director Thomas Lennon (“The Blood of Yingzhou District”) commissioned or invited contributions from several top international filmmakers to put together this new feature-length documentary, which explores faith as a primary human experience. 10 p.m. KOCE
Coming Home for Christmas As property manager (Danica McKellar) prepares an estate in Virginia to be sold, she plans a final Christmas Eve gala for the family associated with the property who are largely estranged from one another in this 2017 holiday romance. 10 p.m. Hallmark
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Financial advisor Winnie Sun; Kym Whitley; Jamie Greenberg; Malea Emma performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tony Goldwyn (Broadway’s “Network”); Nick Cannon (“The Masked Singer”); Maddie Poppe performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Investigating whether there are any health benefits to drinking alkaline water; Tony Robbins. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP
The Real (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Skin conditions; pizza and cancer; going without a bathroom break; weight loss; workout motivation. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Shania Twain. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Steve Harvey (“Little Big Shots: Little Big Holiday Special”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Drinking alkaline water; Tony Robbins. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé All About Women & Girls Film Festival winner. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Tatiana Maslany. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Mulaney; Vanessa Hudgens; Grimes performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bryan Cranston; historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sean Hayes; Ice Cube talks and performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Milo Ventimiglia; Jahana Hayes; Lukas Graham performs; Todd Sucherman performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Elizabeth Reaser; Phoebe Bridgers performs; Joanna Kulig. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. FSN
NFL Football The Minnesota Vikings visit the Seattle Seahawks, 5:15 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m. FS Prime; the Lakers host the Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. SPST
