Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas' on NBC.

SERIES
NCIS The team's holiday plans are put on hold when a murder investigation leads to the discovery of a newborn baby who has no identification and no apparent ties to a family. 8 p.m. CBS
Supergirl Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), the Flash (Grant Gustin), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) engage in the battle of their lives in the conclusion of this three-part crossover event. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Conners Becky (Alicia Goranson) helps Harris (Emma Kenney) keep a secret from (Sara Gilbert), which causes a rift between the sisters. John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox This new episode visits Stonehenge, on England’s Salisbury Plain, and asks why the ancient structure was built. 8 p.m. Travel
The Kids Are Alright Mike (Michael Cudlitz) feels jealous when Peggy’s (Mary McCormack) brother (guest star Nat Faxon), pays a surprise visit at Christmas to give the family an extravagant present. Jack Gore also stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
black-ish The family can’t agree on what movie to see for its annual holiday tradition. Dre (Anthony Anderson) wants to see a new documentary about Rosa Parks, but everyone else wants to see a superhero blockbuster. At the theater, Junior (Marcus Scribner) sees an ex-girlfriend (Annelise Grace) and regrets his “gap year” decision. 9 p.m. ABC
Splitting Up Together Things get complicated after Lena (Jenna Fischer) and Vlad (Costa Ronin) share a kiss. Oliver Hudson also stars in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
The Rookie Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bishop (Afton Williamson) respond to a silent alarm call at a convenience store that’s getting robbed. 10 p.m. ABC
Nightflyers As a new threat challenges ship protocol, Mel (Jodie Turner-Smith) notices changes in the crew before Lommie (Maya Eshet) returns to Greywing. Eoin Macken, Gretchen Mol and Brían F. O’Byrne also star in this new episode of the science fiction horror series. 10 p.m. Syfy
Real Country The seven winning artists go head to head on the Real Country stage for a shot at the grand prize in the season finale of this musical competition. 11 p.m. US
SPECIALS
Tree of Life: A Concert for Peace and Unity The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra performs a concert to remember victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue. With Itzhak Perlman. 8 p.m. KOCE
Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas Darci Lynne Farmer, the 13-year-old ventriloquist and singer who won Season 12 of “America’s Got Talent,” stars in this new holiday special with her fan-favorite characters Petunia the rabbit, Oscar the mouse and Edna. Her guests include Lindsey Stirling, Toby Keith, Hunter Hayes and Pentatonix. 9 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
Letters From Baghdad Tilda Swinton narrates this new special that profiles Gertrude Bell, an iconoclast sometimes referred to as the female Lawrence of Arabia. Born in England in 1868, Bell at various times was as a spy, explorer, archaeologist and diplomat, helping to shape the post-WWI Middle East. She also was an advisor to Winston Churchill. 9 p.m. KOCE
Momentum Generation Robert Redford is among the executive producers of this new feature-length documentary from Jeff and Michael Zimbalist that takes a deep dive into the constantly evolving world of surfing. 10 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Milo Ventimiglia; Brett Young performs; Edward Felsenthal. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Leah Remini; Lukas Graham performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jaime Kailani, Grant Tabura (“One Peace”); David Bugenske; Marcellas Reynolds; rapper Tyga and Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud festival. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Milo Ventimiglia (“Second Act”); Martina McBride; JoJo Siwa performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ken Jeong. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Martha Stewart. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show A young suburban mom makes an unusual video and then disappears without a trace. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Bed bugs; mice who are antibiotic resistant; a burn survivor tells her story; things moms forward. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Kathy Bates; Pentatonix; Sara Evans; Angie Martinez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Rachel Lindsay (“The Bachelorette”); Teddi Mellencamp (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Chef Samin Nosrat (“Salt Fat Acid Heat”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman says her ex has involved their 17-year-old twin daughters in unhealthy behavior. (N)
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amy Adams (“Vice”); Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rap artist Meek Mill. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Robert Klein; J Balvin performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Whoopi Goldberg; Adam Pally; Jungle performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Nicole Kidman; Ron Livingston; Smashing Pumpkins perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ellen DeGeneres; Patrick Wilson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ken Jeong; Vanessa Hudgens; Nicole Byer; Todd Sucherman performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Danny Trejo; Lucy Dacus performs; Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL HockeyThe Kings visit Buffalo Sabres, 4 p.m. FSN; the Detroit Red Wings are at the Washington Capitals, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball Toronto Raptors visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
