Thursday's TV highlights: 'Nightflyers' on Syfy

By
Dec 12, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Maya Eshet in the finale of the science-fiction thriller "Nightflyers" on Syfy. (Jonathan Hession / Syfy)

SERIES

Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) enlist the help of Garth (DJ Qualls) to get inside information on what Michael (Christian Keyes) is planning in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation The unscripted series ends its season 8 p.m., MTV. An “After The Show” special, hosted by Justina Valentine, airs at 10.

Mom Christy’s (Anna Faris) search for a secret Santa gift leads her to discover something that Adam (William Fichtner) has been hiding something from Bonnie (Allison Janney). Also Tammy (Kristen Johnston) has to find a job or get sent back to prison in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition The bakers make cookies and breads in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

The Secret Life of the Zoo In a special holiday episode each member of an orangutan family gets a Christmas stocking and there’s a cute new Christmas baby in the tapir house. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Top Chef Series judge Gail Simmons is pregnant and asks the chefs to feed her cravings. Then they head to Kentucky to visit the oldest distillery in the U.S. and put their spin on a meal full of local classics. 9 p.m. Bravo

Baroness Von Sketch Show Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen star in this new episode. 9 p.m. IFC

Nightflyers This 10-part science-fiction thriller, adapted from a novella by George R.R. Martin, reaches its finale. Gretchen Mol and Eoin Macken star. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Disney Prep & Landing In this animated special, Dave Foley gives voice to a member of the elite elf team that prepares for and oversees Santa’s arrival at children’s houses. He was hoping for a promotion; instead, he has to stay where he is and train an overzealous new assistant (voice of Derek Richardson), 8 p.m. ABC. The sequel “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice” follows at 8:30.

GG Allin: All in the Family This new documentary profiles the controversial punk rocker who gained notoriety for his outrageous onstage antics. 10 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

Christmas Next Door A confirmed bachelor (Jesse Metcalfe, “Dallas”) who writes books about the joys of being single, is forced to take in his young niece and nephew just before Christmas, and must put together a cool holiday for the kids on short notice. Fortunately, his beautiful next-door neighbor (Fiona Gubelmann) is practically the queen of Christmas, in this 2017 holiday romance. 10 p.m. Hallmark

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today John Mellencamp; Felicity Jones; Armie Hammer; Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Leslie Mann; Regina King. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Model Abla Sofy; Brock O’Hurn; Chris Colfer; Gretchen Connelie. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Mann (“Welcome to Marwen”); Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Master P (“From Hood to Hollywood”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Parents talk about their 19-year-old daughter’s murder. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP

The Real Lisa Van Allen (“Surviving R. Kelly”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Whether eating seafood can improve fertility; cold sores; making a beauty blender look new again. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Angela Bassett; Maddie Ziegler; Jodie Sweetin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Plastic surgeons Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow (“Botched”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her 18-year-old daughter smashes and destroys anything around her and has assaulted her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sam Rockwell (“Vice”); Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”); John Cena; Dave Matthews Band performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 11:30 p.m. KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Bob Woodward. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Miley Cyrus; Regina King; Chloe x Halle performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Diane Kruger; Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas); former Sec. of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Amy Adams; Jeff Ross and Dave Attell; Kurt Vile performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Julia Roberts; Jason Momoa; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Natalie Portman; Adam Pally; Todd Sucherman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Ron Funches; GOGGS performs; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. FSN

NFL Football The Chargers visit the Kansas City Chiefs, 5 p.m. Fox; 5:20 p.m. NFL

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. SPST and TNT; the Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Dallas Mavericks are at the Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m. TNT

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

