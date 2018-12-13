Thursday's TV highlights: 'Nightflyers' on Syfy

SERIES
Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) enlist the help of Garth (DJ Qualls) to get inside information on what Michael (Christian Keyes) is planning in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation The unscripted series ends its season 8 p.m., MTV. An “After The Show” special, hosted by Justina Valentine, airs at 10.
Mom Christy’s (Anna Faris) search for a secret Santa gift leads her to discover something that Adam (William Fichtner) has been hiding something from Bonnie (Allison Janney). Also Tammy (Kristen Johnston) has to find a job or get sent back to prison in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition The bakers make cookies and breads in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
The Secret Life of the Zoo In a special holiday episode each member of an orangutan family gets a Christmas stocking and there’s a cute new Christmas baby in the tapir house. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Top Chef Series judge Gail Simmons is pregnant and asks the chefs to feed her cravings. Then they head to Kentucky to visit the oldest distillery in the U.S. and put their spin on a meal full of local classics. 9 p.m. Bravo
Baroness Von Sketch Show Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen star in this new episode. 9 p.m. IFC
Nightflyers This 10-part science-fiction thriller, adapted from a novella by George R.R. Martin, reaches its finale. Gretchen Mol and Eoin Macken star. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Disney Prep & Landing In this animated special, Dave Foley gives voice to a member of the elite elf team that prepares for and oversees Santa’s arrival at children’s houses. He was hoping for a promotion; instead, he has to stay where he is and train an overzealous new assistant (voice of Derek Richardson), 8 p.m. ABC. The sequel “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice” follows at 8:30.
GG Allin: All in the Family This new documentary profiles the controversial punk rocker who gained notoriety for his outrageous onstage antics. 10 p.m. Showtime
MOVIES
Christmas Next Door A confirmed bachelor (Jesse Metcalfe, “Dallas”) who writes books about the joys of being single, is forced to take in his young niece and nephew just before Christmas, and must put together a cool holiday for the kids on short notice. Fortunately, his beautiful next-door neighbor (Fiona Gubelmann) is practically the queen of Christmas, in this 2017 holiday romance. 10 p.m. Hallmark
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today John Mellencamp; Felicity Jones; Armie Hammer; Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Leslie Mann; Regina King. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Model Abla Sofy; Brock O’Hurn; Chris Colfer; Gretchen Connelie. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Mann (“Welcome to Marwen”); Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Master P (“From Hood to Hollywood”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Parents talk about their 19-year-old daughter’s murder. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP
The Real Lisa Van Allen (“Surviving R. Kelly”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Whether eating seafood can improve fertility; cold sores; making a beauty blender look new again. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Angela Bassett; Maddie Ziegler; Jodie Sweetin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Plastic surgeons Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow (“Botched”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her 18-year-old daughter smashes and destroys anything around her and has assaulted her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sam Rockwell (“Vice”); Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”); John Cena; Dave Matthews Band performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 11:30 p.m. KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Bob Woodward. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Miley Cyrus; Regina King; Chloe x Halle performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Diane Kruger; Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas); former Sec. of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Amy Adams; Jeff Ross and Dave Attell; Kurt Vile performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Julia Roberts; Jason Momoa; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Natalie Portman; Adam Pally; Todd Sucherman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Ron Funches; GOGGS performs; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. FSN
NFL Football The Chargers visit the Kansas City Chiefs, 5 p.m. Fox; 5:20 p.m. NFL
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. SPST and TNT; the Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Dallas Mavericks are at the Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m. TNT
