Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Guest Book' on TBS

The Voice The top four contestants look back at their journey to finals, followed by the singing competition’s season finale that features performances from Cher; Halsey; Kelly Clarkson duets with Jennifer Hudson; Miley Cyrus with Mark Ronson; John Legend with Esperanza Spalding. 8 p.m. NBC
We'll Meet Again Two Alaskans search for childhood friends who survived the 1964 earthquake in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Lidia Celebrates America International chef Lidia Bastianich travels to small towns in America to explore the rich tapestry of traditions that make up the diverse cuisines of the United States as this culinary series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. KOCE
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath In 2006, when Leah Remini attended the wedding of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, she noticed the absence of church leader David Miscavige's wife, Shelly. This new episode recalls how her questions about that set off a chain of events that led to her leaving the church. 9 p.m. A&E
Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? After eight weeks of guidance, the experts return to the couples’ homes for the last time to see if they're on the road to a happy marriage in the season finale. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
The Guest Book The season finale of this anthology series tells the story of a nice guy stuck in a miserable marriage. Matt Walsh (“Veep”), Oliver Hudson (“Splitting Up Together”) and Michael Kenneth Williams (“Hap and Leonard”) guest star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2018 Kevin Frazier and Canadian Keltie Knight team to present this year’s edition of a popular annual special that counts down 12 of the best and most beloved holiday commercials ever, 8 p.m. KTLA. “Greatest Holiday Video Countdown” follows at 9.
Take Back the Harbor This uplifting new documentary from filmmakers Kristi Jacobson and Roger Ross Williams profiles a group of public high school teens who are working to restore the once-bountiful oyster beds in the waters surrounding Governor’s Island in New York Harbor. 8 p.m. Discovery
The Polar Express Director Robert Zemeckis’ animated 2004 interpretation of Chris Van Allsburg’s holiday story features Tom Hanks in multiple roles, including the conductor of a train that takes a youngster on a wild ride to the North Pole. 7 and 9 p.m. AMC
CBS This Morning Gary Cohn, economic adviser to President Trump; Christian Bale; Adam McKay. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Sandra Bullock; Hailee Steinfeld; Ina Garten. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”); Saoirse Ronan (“Mary Queen of Scots”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Silas Adekunle: robotics entrepreneur. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”); Saoirse Ronan (“Mary Queen of Scots”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show How to spot an impostor posing as a policeman; Remy Ma and Papoose talk about life after prison. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Dionne Warwick and her son Nomad perform. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A boy is on a personal mission to help the homeless. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Sarah Michelle Gellar; YouTube sensation Audrey Nethery. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR and KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rapper Pusha T. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Former First Lady Michelle Obama. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Emily Blunt; Jeff Flake; St. Paul & the Broken Bones. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live John Cena; Eiza González; Skylar Grey performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Connie Britton; Gwen Stefani performs; Lin-Manuel Miranda; Emily Blunt. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Adams; Stephan James; Pusha T; Richard Danielson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Rangers, 4 p.m. FS Prime; the Nashville Predators visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings host the Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. SPST
