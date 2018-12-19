Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Vikings' on History and more

SERIES
Survivor The finalists grapple with a 63-piece puzzle and a fire-making challenge in the season finale of the unscripted series hosted by Jeff Probst, followed by “Survivor Reunion Special.” 8 and 10 p.m. CBS
Vikings In Kattegat, there are celebrations in honor of Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen), while Iceland is rocked with grief as Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) grapples with a fateful choice in this new episode. 9 p.m. History
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee The political comedy series offers a holiday episode, “Christmas on I.C.E.” 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer The animated holiday comedy returns. 8 p.m. KTLA
Shrek the Halls The characters voiced by Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas are featured in this animated special. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Schitt’s Creek Johnny (Eugene Levy) wants to celebrate the holidays with an old-fashioned Christmas party, but it’s nearly impossible to get everyone else to go along with the idea. Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy also star in this special holiday episode of the Canadian comedy. 10 p.m. POP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Model Gisele Bündchen. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Justin Theroux; Ryan Hardy; New York City’s Children’s Chorus. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Amy Adams. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. James Van Praagh; Dash Mihok (“Ray Donovan”); gastroenterologist Lin Chang; Chaka Khan; Jamie Krell. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sandra Bullock; Jeffrey Dean Morgan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A holiday guide to alcohol; top hangover cures; cooking. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Dr. Steve Perry. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray Emily Mortimer. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil The disappearance of 19-year-old. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Charlamagne tha God. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Willem Dafoe; Hailee Steinfeld performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Steve Carell; KiKi Layne. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Ben Stiller; Marina de Tavira; Yalitza Aparicio; Gryffin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jennifer Lopez; Leah Remini; Black Eyed Peas perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Cena; Rachel Brosnahan; Brian Posehn; Richard Danielson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
College Basketball UCLA visits Cincinnati, 6 p.m. ESPN2
