Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Vikings' on History and more

By
Dec 18, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Kris Holden Ried, left, and Gustaf Skarsgard in a new episode of "Vikings" on History. (History)

SERIES

Survivor The finalists grapple with a 63-piece puzzle and a fire-making challenge in the season finale of the unscripted series hosted by Jeff Probst, followed by “Survivor Reunion Special.” 8 and 10 p.m. CBS

Vikings In Kattegat, there are celebrations in honor of Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen), while Iceland is rocked with grief as Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) grapples with a fateful choice in this new episode. 9 p.m. History

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee The political comedy series offers a holiday episode, “Christmas on I.C.E.” 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer The animated holiday comedy returns. 8 p.m. KTLA

Shrek the Halls The characters voiced by Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas are featured in this animated special. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Schitt’s Creek Johnny (Eugene Levy) wants to celebrate the holidays with an old-fashioned Christmas party, but it’s nearly impossible to get everyone else to go along with the idea. Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy also star in this special holiday episode of the Canadian comedy. 10 p.m. POP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Model Gisele Bündchen. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Justin Theroux; Ryan Hardy; New York City’s Children’s Chorus. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Amy Adams. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. James Van Praagh; Dash Mihok (“Ray Donovan”); gastroenterologist Lin Chang; Chaka Khan; Jamie Krell. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sandra Bullock; Jeffrey Dean Morgan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A holiday guide to alcohol; top hangover cures; cooking. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Dr. Steve Perry. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Rachael Ray Emily Mortimer. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil The disappearance of 19-year-old. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Charlamagne tha God. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Willem Dafoe; Hailee Steinfeld performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Steve Carell; KiKi Layne. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Ben Stiller; Marina de Tavira; Yalitza Aparicio; Gryffin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jennifer Lopez; Leah Remini; Black Eyed Peas perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Cena; Rachel Brosnahan; Brian Posehn; Richard Danielson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

College Basketball UCLA visits Cincinnati, 6 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

