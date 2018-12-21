Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Amanda to the Rescue: Picks of the Litter' on Animal Planet

SERIES
Amanda to the Rescue: Picks of the Litter Amanda Giese, partner Gary, and kids Jade and Beast take in and tend dogs that others have given up on in this new animal-lover series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Sweet Home A snag threatens to derail Jennifer’s big plans for her friend's cabana, and Alex’s evacuation plan is put to the test when a tornado hits Oklahoma City in the season finale. 9 p.m. Bravo
Get a Room With Carson & Thom A fashion publisher asks Thom Filicia and Carson Kressley to spruce up her historic home (that she suspects is haunted) in the season finale of the design and decorating series. 10 p.m. Bravo
MOVIES
A Christmas Carol Patrick Stewart brings one of his favorite roles (Ebenezer Scrooge) to the small screen in this 1999 adaptation of the Dickens classic. Joel Grey, Dominic West and Richard E. Grant also star. 6 p.m. TNT
Jingle Around the Clock A Chicago ad executive (Brooke Nevin) has to work with an outsider (Michael Cassidy) in this 2018 romantic comedy. Catherine Lough Haggquist, Lara Gilchrist and P. Lynn Johnson also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Isle of Dogs Writer-director Wes Anderson created this 2018 stop-motion animation set in a dystopian near-future Japan, where a young boy (voice of Koyu Rankin) searches for his beloved dog after the species is banished to a remote island after an outbreak of canine flu. The voice cast also includes Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum and Frances McDormand. 8 p.m. HBO
Home Alone Macaulay Culkin stars as a youngster who is mistakenly left home alone when his family leaves for Paris at Christmastime. When two burglars (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) break in, he foils their attempts to rob the house by constructing elaborate traps. John Heard, Roberts Blossom, Catherine O’Hara and John Candy also star. 8 p.m. Starz
Santa’s Slay This 2005 horror-comedy is definitely not for kids. It imagines that Santa (Bill Goldberg) is actually a demon who was forced to spread cheer for 1,000 years because he lost a bet, and now the 1,000 years are over. The cast includes Robert Culp, James Caan and Emilie de Ravin. 8:15 p.m. Syfy
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.). Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Panel: Rick Santorum; Nina Turner; Paul Begala; Mary Katharine Ham. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning New York City Ballet; Shawn Mendes; Drew and Jonathan Scott; “Silent Night”; Charles Osgood. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). Former Sec. of Defense Leon Panetta. Morrill Worcester, Wreaths Across America. Panel: Katie Pavlich; Gillian Turner; Susan Page, USA Today; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS Resignation of Sec. of Defense James Mattis; troop withdrawal from Syria and Afghanistan: Richard Haass. Are these the best of times or the worst of times? Niall Ferguson; Steven Pinker. A teenage environmental activist with Asperger’s syndrome: Greta Thunberg. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Panel: Major Garrett; David Martin; Jeff Pegues; Paula Reid. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources Topic: Conservative pundits and budget fight; President Trump’s year of anti-media attacks: Carl Bernstein; Sarah Ellison, the Washington Post; Ben Smith, BuzzFeed; Douglas Brinkley. Trump’s rhetoric about “the wall”: Dara Lind. Tucker Carlson’s anti-immigration rhetoric: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. The entertainment business: Rebecca Keegan, the Hollywood Reporter; Brian Lowry. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway, the Federalist; Sara Fischer, Axios; Philippe Reines; Bill Bennett; Gillian Turner; Shana Glenzer. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes A former CIA officer is caught spying; scandals among top officials of the island nation of Malta. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Football Jared Birmingham Bowl: Memphis vs. Wake Forest, 9 a.m. ESPN; Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Army vs. Houston, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Dollar General Bowl: Buffalo vs. Troy, 4 p.m. ESPN; SoFi Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball Denver Nuggets visit the Clippers, 2 p.m. FS Prime
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 1 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks are at the Buffalo Sabres, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NFL Football Washington visits the Tennessee Titans, 1:30 p.m. NFL; the Chargers host the Baltimore Ravens, 5 p.m. ABC; 5:20 p.m. NFL
