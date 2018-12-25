Tuesday's TV highlights: ‘Call the Midwife Holiday Special’ on PBS

SERIES
We’ll Meet Again In this new episode, Korean War veterans search for fellow servicemen, including one who hopes to find the two lieutenants who inspired his bravery and another hoping to thank a friend who encouraged him while he was injured and aboard a hospital ship. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
When Calls the Heart Newly widowed Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) prepares for the birth of her baby as Christmas approaches in the two-hour special holiday episode. Lori Loughlin also stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Call the Midwife In this year’s “Holiday Special,” a new nun (Miriam Margolyes) arrives unexpectedly accompanied by four child refugees who were found abandoned in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) learns that she is the favored candidate to replace the ailing Mother Superior. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
SPECIALS
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade Jesse Palmer, Jordan Fisher and Sarah Hyland host this Christmas morning TV tradition, bringing the color and high spirits of this celebrated Disney Parks parade to audiences around the globe. 9 a.m. ABC
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas Boris Karloff narrates the animated tale about the lonely and heartless title character who decides to dress up as Santa and steal the Christmas decorations, gifts and feast from the people of Whoville. 8 p.m. NBC
MOVIES
A Christmas Story The marathon continues, airing every two hours 7 a.m. TNT and 8 a.m TBS
Love Actually Hugh Grant plays the British prime minister, who falls for an employee (Martine McCutcheon) in writer-director Richard Curtis’ fast-paced comedy. Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley and Bill Nighy also star. 9 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America Nicole Byer, Buddy Valastro and Jacques Torres. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Fred Jordan performs; B. Slade performs; David Archuleta performs; Amber Riley performs; Daughters of St. Paul Choir performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS
SPORTS
NBA Basketball Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks, 9 a.m. ESPN; Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets, NoonABC; Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 2:30 p.m. ABC; Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 5 p.m. ABC; Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 5 p.m. ESPN; Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
