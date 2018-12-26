Wednesday’s TV highlights: A salute to Burt Reynolds, the Kennedy Center Honors and more

Burt Reynolds tribute Turner Classic Movies’ six-film salute to the Hollywood star who died in September gets underway at 5 p.m. with 1977’s “Smokey and the Bandit,” costarring Sally Field, Jerry Reed and Jackie Gleason, and continues with the 1972 thriller “Deliverance” with Jon Voight and Ned Beatty at 7 p.m.; the 1974 comedy “The Longest Yard” at 9 p.m.; 1978’s “Hooper,” costarring Jan-Michael Vincent at 11:25 p.m.; the 1980 sequel “Smokey and the Bandit II” at 1:15 a.m.; and the 1982 rom-com “Best Friends,” costarring Goldie Hawn at 3 a.m.