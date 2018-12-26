Advertisement

Wednesday’s TV highlights: A salute to Burt Reynolds, the Kennedy Center Honors and more

By Matt Cooper
Dec 25, 2018 | 8:00 PM
TCM remembers the late Burt Reynolds with a slate of films that includes 1977’s “Smokey and the Bandit.” (Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images)

SERIES

Nova In the new episode “Apollo’s Daring Mission,” astronauts and engineers provide inside information on the Apollo 8 space mission, the first manned mission to orbit the moon. 9 p.m. KOCE

Vikings It’s Vikings versus Saxons on a new episode of the period drama. 9 p.m. History Channel

Fleabag Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Killing Eve”) created and stars in this darkly comic imported series about a young woman going off the rails in present-day London. 11 and 11:35 p.m. IFC

Mysterious Islands In the new episode “Georgia’s Island of the Geechee People,” host Kellee Edwards journeys to Sapelo Island off Georgia. 11:30 p.m. Travel Channel

SPECIALS

The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors Cher, composer Philip Glass, country music’s Reba McEntire, jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter and Lin-Manuel Miranda and his co-creators on the hit musical “Hamilton” are feted in this year’s ceremony in Washington, D.C. 8 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

Burt Reynolds tribute Turner Classic Movies’ six-film salute to the Hollywood star who died in September gets underway at 5 p.m. with 1977’s “Smokey and the Bandit,” costarring Sally Field, Jerry Reed and Jackie Gleason, and continues with the 1972 thriller “Deliverance” with Jon Voight and Ned Beatty at 7 p.m.; the 1974 comedy “The Longest Yard” at 9 p.m.; 1978’s “Hooper,” costarring Jan-Michael Vincent at 11:25 p.m.; the 1980 sequel “Smokey and the Bandit II” at 1:15 a.m.; and the 1982 rom-com “Best Friends,” costarring Goldie Hawn at 3 a.m.

Fail State This 2018 exposé examines for-profit colleges, student-loan debt and other issues relating to higher education. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Christian Bale; Jake Johnson and Shameik Moore (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ted Danson; Marisol Nichols; Dylan Scott performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Hugh Jackman; director Jason Reitman; Valerie Simpson and Paul Shaffer perform. 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show A holiday guide to alcohol; top hangover cures; cooking. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Doctors Monoamniotic monochorionic twins; deconstructing the apple-a-day mantra. 11 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show noon KCOP

The Talk Adam Rodriguez; Brian Balthazar; Carrie Ann Inaba. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real Dodging uncomfortable holiday conversations and awkwardness. 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Quincy Jones and daughter Rashida Jones; a chief executive helps an entrepreneur; big, messy, crazy challenges. 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Rachael’s birthday; chefs Bobby Flay, Emeril Lagasse and Curtis Stone; Beth Stern brings puppies. 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A young woman has had numerous arrests, including one for assaulting her sister with a butcher knife. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show A high-fat, high-protein, low-carbohydrate eating plan; turning the body into a fat-burning machine. 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR, 11 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; comic Robert Klein; J Balvin performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Singer Garth Brooks; Tim Meadows. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Beastie Boys; Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”); Mitski performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kurt Russell; Viggo Mortensen; Marc E. Bassy and G-Eazy perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Claire Foy; Lucas Hedges; boygenius performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Tika Sumpter; Jaime Wyatt performs; Ben Hardy (“Bohemian Rhapsody”). 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College football Boston College battles Boise State in the Servpro First Responder Bowl, Minnesota meets Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl and Cal takes on TCU in the Cheez-It Bowl. 10:30 a.m., 2:15 and 6 p.m. ESPN

Basketball The Clippers host the Sacramento Kings. 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

