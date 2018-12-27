Thursday's TV highlights: "I Feel Bad" on NBC

SERIES
I Feel Bad The comedy about a woman (Sarayu Blue) trying to balance her work and family obligations ends its season. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
House Hunters Family A Los Angeles-based family of five relocates to Tennessee, where both parents spent their childhoods, in the first of five new episodes. 8 p.m. HGTV
Top Chef After a quickfire challenge based around the amuse-bouche course, the remaining chefs set up three competing eateries in an expanded “Restaurant Wars” episode. Restaurateur Caroline Styne and Nilou Motamed serve as guest judges. 9 and 10 p.m. Bravo
SPECIALS
Happy New Year, Charlie Brown The Peanuts gang struggles with homework while trying to understand the true meaning of New Year’s Day. 8 p.m. ABC
MOVIES
Murder, My Sweet This adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s novel “Farewell, My Lovely” stars Dick Powell as private eye Philip Marlowe who’s hired to search for the former girlfriend (Claire Trevor) of a recently released ex-con (Mike Mazurki) in this 1944 film noir classic. 5 p.m. TCM
Monsters, Inc. This 2001 computer-animated comedy from Pixar features the voices of John Goodman and Billy Crystal as scary creatures whose job is to frighten children. 6:15 p.m. Freeform
The Help In this 2011 adaptation of Kathryn Stockett’s best seller, an aspiring author (Emma Stone) interviews Southern housekeepers about their experiences. Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer also star with Bryce Dallas Howard, Jessica Chastain, Sissy Spacek, Cicely Tyson, Aunjanue Ellis and Mary Steenburgen. 8 p.m. Lifetime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Paul Moakley discusses Time magazine’s “100 Photos of the Year.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Viggo Mortensen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jared Padalecki; Vicki Lawrence; Plain White T’s perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10:30 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
College Football Independence Bowl: Temple versus Duke, 10:30 a.m. ESPN; Miami versus Wisconsin, 2:15 p.m. ESPN; Texas Bowl: Baylor versus Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers at the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Arizona Coyotes visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. FSN; the Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics at the Houston Rockets, 5 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. SPST; the Philadelphia 76ers at the Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. TNT
