Friday's TV highlights: 'Great Performances: Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood' on PBS

By
Dec 27, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Andris Nelson in "Great Performances: Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood" on PBS. (Chris Lee / PBS)
SERIES

Midnight, Texas With dark witches ruling the town — which is now known as Patience, Texas — the surviving Midnighters band together in this new episode of the supernatural drama. François Arnaud, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Arielle Kebbel, Jason Lewis and Peter Mensah star. 8 p.m. NBC

Great Performances The new episode “Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood” recognizes the composer’s work in a special concert. Performers include Audra McDonald, Yo-Yo Ma, Jessica Zhou, Susan Graham, Thomas Hampson, Kian Soltani and Isabel Leonard. With conductors John Williams and Andris Nelson. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri visits a Puerto Rican spot in San Antonio where the kitchen builds a unique take on nachos and serves a monster pork chop. Also, a grill in New Orleans serves pork knuckles and sweet bird. 9 p.m. Food Network

Z Nation Humans, Talkers and Blends join Warren (Kellita Smith) and the team to help George (Katy M. O’Brian) defeat Estes and Pandora (Jack Plotnick, Lydia Hearst). Mario Van Peebles also stars in the season finale. 9 p.m. Syfy

Van Helsing Scarlett, Axel and Mohamad (Missy Peregrym, Jonathan Scarfe, Trezzo Mahoro) are caught in the crossfire as Vanessa and Sam (Kelly Overton, Christopher Heyerdahl) face off in a bitter confrontation to be the first to find the Last Elder. Aleks Paunovic and Rukiyah Bernard also star in the season finale. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Popstar's Best of 2018 Hosts Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow take a look back at the good, the bad and the weird highlights of 2018. 9 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Arizona Rosemarie DeWitt stars as a recently divorced real estate broker who witnesses the apparent murder of her boss (an uncredited Seth Rogen) at the hands of an enraged client (Danny McBride). Luke Wilson, Kaitlin Olsen, Elizabeth Gillies and David Alan Grier costar in Jonathan Watson’s 2018 black comedy. 8 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Andy Puddicombe; Tara Murphy; Mary Giuliani. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy; Aida Garifullina performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Page Six TV; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes. A musical performance from “Come From Away.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tyler Perry; Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie; Daniel Cormier (“American Idol”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Washington Week Stalemate over border funding; President Trump's visit to Iraq: Shawna Thomas, Vice News; Brian Bennett, Time; Lisa Desjardins, PBS. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson A look back at 2018; 2019 preview: Governor elect Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), Al Gore, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), Former candidate for Governor John Cox (R-Calif.); Sean Spicer; Anthony Scaramucci; Mira Sorvino; Gloria Allred. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 10:30 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

College Football Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: Auburn versus Purdue, 10:30 a.m. ESPN; Camping World Bowl: Syracuse versus West Virginia, 2:15 p.m. ESPN; Valero Alamo Bowl: Iowa State versus Washington State, 6 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime and SPST

