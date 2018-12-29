Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'A Midnight Kiss' on Hallmark

Life of the Party A recently divorced mom, Deanna Miles (Melissa McCarthy), goes back to college to finish work on her degree at the same Atlanta university her daughter (Molly Gordon) is attending in this 2018 comedy, that McCarthy co-wrote with her husband and director, Ben Falcone. Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Matt Walsh, Julie Bowen and Stephen Root also star. 8 p.m. HBO