Monday's TV highlights: 'Live From Lincoln Center' on PBS

New Year's Eve Director Garry Marshall assembled a top-notch ensemble cast in this 2011 comedy starring Hilary Swank as the executive overseeing the traditional ball drop in Times Square. Also starring are Sarah Jessica Parker, as a mother concerned about her teen daughter’s (Abigail Breslin) plans, and Robert De Niro as a hospital patient. Halle Berry, Lea Michele and Jon Bon Jovi are among the many others on hand. 2, 4:30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. E!