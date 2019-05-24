Watch James Corden take ‘Aladdin’ to the streets for ‘Crosswalk’ musical

A street rat on the streets of Los Angeles? Sure, given the latest adaptation for James Corden’s “Crosswalk: The Musical.”
Disney’s new live-action “Aladdin” was Thursday’s offering for “The Late Late Show’s” recurring segment, which stages an elaborate musical production at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Genesee Avenue in L.A.
It’s not to be confused with Corden’s other viral, streetwise enterprise, “Carpool Karaoke” — a common mistake also made by “Aladdin” star Mena Massoud when he joined Corden’s rag-tag Crosswalk company.
The overzealous host, dressed as the film’s blue Genie, welcomed Massoud and Naomi Scott. The actors reprised their roles as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, respectively, but were not immune to Corden’s diva-like behavior.
As always, Corden had his sights on starring in the production — much like he did in “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Sound of Music” — providing the tragicomic pulse of the segment, which by now is laughably predictable.
Much to his chagrin, the film’s other star, Will Smith, wasn’t having it, and Corden was relegated to playing Aladdin’s faithful sidekick, Abu the monkey.
“Before we get out there on this magic carpet ride, I want to remind everybody that ‘don’t you dare close your eyes,’ is not just a wonderful lyric. It could also save your life. The traffic is real, and it is dangerous,” Corden warned his cast during the huddle.
Together, they performed the songs “Friend Like Me,” “Prince Ali” and “A Whole New World,” complete with pyrotechnics and a forklift simulating a magic carpet ride, because authenticity is important.