Review: 'American Soul' brings the drama behind 'Soul Train,' the 'hippest trip in America,' to BET

But there is a lot of other drama in “American Soul,” centered mainly on brother and sister Kendall (Jelani Winston) and Simone Clarke (Katlyn Nichol), who have a singing group with their friend JT (Christopher Jefferson) and think dancing on “Soul Train” might help them get noticed. (Historically, it helped Rosie Perez, Jody Watley, M.C. Hammer and Fred “Rerun” Berry.) Kendall has just received his draft notice; JT, who has asked Simone to go steady (“Older boys expect certain things,” warns her mother), is working as many hours he can get at Ma Mable's Kitchen to make his family's rent and is not interested in "dancing on some teeny-bop TV show." But he will fall in with some self-styled revolutionaries who might be about to form the Crips.