Arnold Schwarzenegger will star in Stan Lee’s final project, animated series ‘Superhero Kindergarten’

“For decades Captain Courage traveled the planet, stopping evil in the name of justice and fair play. But five years ago, he faced his final battle against his arch-nemesis, Dr. Superior, and in defeating his foe, Captain Courage was forced to expend all his powers. Arnold Armstrong was forced to end his career as Captain Courage until a massive explosion of super-energy particles came raining down, and rumors of super-powered children began surfacing. Now, Arnold must serve humanity once again by working ‘undercover’ as a brand-new kindergarten teacher whose main task is to train this unique new generation of super-powered 5-year-olds secretly.”