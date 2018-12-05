The conversation: A chat with Ashley Jensen on her return to 'Agatha Raisin'

Having played the best friend pretty much all my career I'm not under pressure really to be the leading woman or a beautiful woman, and I think sometimes women when they're younger and they're in that lead role, juvenile lead role, there's a lot more pressure. There's even less pressure if you're meant to look a bit crap from time to time — though, having said that I did a film called "The Lobster" a few years ago, and the director [Yorgos Lanthimos] was like, "I want to cut her hair and have her with no makeup on." And they put this wig on me because my hair was long at the time, and he went, "Yeah, but she still looks OK." And I said to him, "Yorgos, please don't worry, it really does not take much to take me over the edge." But me and the makeup lady evolved this terrible hairstyle, and I got on to the set the first day, and she came up to me, she was Irish [Jensen does the accent], "Ah, sheila, Yorgos says he thinks you should maybe have a little makeup on after all." People can't be poised and beautiful all the time, can they? That's just part of being human. I'm quite confident with who I am and what I look like, and just happy that it all still works.