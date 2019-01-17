HBO's 'Brexit' movie plays right into today's headlines

While the film’s portrayal of cynical, profane British politicians may remind some American viewers of the work of Armando Iannucci, especially “The Thick of It,” Graham saw it as “a classic sports movie” and took inspiration from “Moneyball,” written by Aaron Sorkin and Steven Zaillian. “Here was a team nobody gave any credit to” — the Vote Leave campaign — “They were the underdogs and they were definitely going to lose and yet they found a new way of playing that surprised everybody and changed the game forever.”