‘Big Bang Theory’ showrunner Steve Holland on ending the series: ‘Finales are hard’

[“The Big Bang Theory”] is obviously on a much bigger scale, but my first job was on “All That” and “Kenan and Kel.” I still meet people who are excited about that because it was a show that was a part of their life, that they had grown up on, and that they loved. It's really gratifying. When we were making “All That,” none of us were thinking this was a legacy show that people were gonna be talking about 20 years from now. We were all so young and just trying to figure out how to do this thing. With “Big Bang,” certainly, you're aware of it. You're aware of the impact that the show is having. And yeah, you just don't get to be a part of that, that many times in a career. You're lucky to get to be a part of it once. I hope it's like an old friend that people are sad to see go, but that they'll bump into in reruns, and they'll be like, "Oh, yeah, this was great." And get to hang out and relive old times.