Choose your own 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' review: Lloyd or Ali? Click here for Robert Lloyd

At first I decided just to choose all the left-hand options, but soon enough I began participating more fully, either to try to make the story go faster or to resist the quicker ending, or just to go exploring. Of course — and this is a point "Bandersnatch" is smart enough to make itself — you may feel that you are running things, with your click of the mouse, but you are not at all. The whole thing has been arranged, but in a complicated way to give the illusion of control. Maybe that's a metaphor for life. It’s a theme of the film, in any case.