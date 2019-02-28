‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s’ Stephanie Beatriz and Melissa Fumero make their TV directorial debuts

Beatriz: I want to try to do it again. If we were lucky enough to get another season, I would definitely ask if I could direct another episode. I don't know enough yet at all. I need to do it again. I need to keep studying it. I need to learn how to do it on a different show. We're comfortable with our crew and we know our cast, so what is that next big leap of going with someone else's show and being the new kid in class and taking that on. I feel like it's an exciting time in our art form right now because there are more seats at the table. What that means is we can take more control about saying to ourselves and to other people, "What do you want to do now? What do you want to do next? What's the next piece of art that you want to make? How can I help get it made or how can I be a part of that process that's not just showing up to a lot and going on an audition and waiting to see if you got it or not."