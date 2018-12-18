Cardi B proves she's a lousy driver in latest 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden

Elsewhere in the segment, the duo sang the Grammy-nominated star’s hits “Bodak Yellow,” “Money,” “Drip,” “Bartier Cardi” and “Be Careful,” then took a detour to the Culver City Senior Center to perform “I Like It” for an elderly audience. That’s because she told Corden that she once performed her expletive-laden music at a bar mitzvah and had yet to have her music land with an older crowd.