Review: Netflix’s haunted horror show ‘Chambers’ may be Uma Thurman’s ‘Stranger Things’

By and by and by, Sasha is drawn further into the late Becky’s world, accepting a “scholarship” to not-quite-all-white, fancy, spa-like Crystal Valley High. Instead of struggling to keep up, Sasha — who has declared herself “not good at school” and whose life plan is to open a nail salon with her friend Yvonne (Kyanna Simone Simpson) — aces her statistics test. She fences like a state champion, left-handed, though she is right-handed. (You see where this is going.) Someone else's face looks back at her from the mirror; there is a ghost crying in the next bathroom stall; she hears music when there's nothing there. The spooky stuff is handled well, without undue underlining.