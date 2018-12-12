Review: YouTube Premium's 'Champaign ILL' mines buddies' downward mobility for laughs

Alf expects he will be able to take up again with Courtney (Sabrina Revelle), "the love of my life," who, uninterested, reminds him that “I had a full ride to Stanford but chose Illinois to be with you, and then you chose to go be Lou's paid friend instead, and I didn't see you again until ... he died." Ronnie, who got a perfect score on the SAT ("I smoked that exam like the CIA smoked Biggie") assumes Yale will honor his multiply deferred acceptance. They cook up ideas to remake their fortune — "Mr. Potato Head but for urns," "reverse ketchup" and "Diamond Eye," for people who can afford to lose an eye and replace it with a jewel: "I haven't figured out all the Diamond Eye details yet," says Ronnie, “but think about the clientele.”