Notebook: Robert Lloyd's very special guide to what to watch over the Christmas holiday

The greatest gift the web has brought me this year is the 1965 revisionist fairy-tale musical "The Dangerous Christmas of Little Red Riding Hood," currently posted on Daily Motion, with music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Bob Merrill, who had written "Funny Girl" a couple of years before, featuring a 19-year-old Liza Minnelli as Red and Cyril Ritchard as the Wolf. (Ritchard played Captain Hook to Mary Martin's Peter in the 1950s "Peter Pan," a classic of classic television.) The wolf, telling his side of the story, is socially aspirational and longs for the society of others not his kind ("I'm through with being an outsider. … Just because I'm a miserable wolf don't mean I ain't refined"). The unruly wolf pack from which he wishes to distance himself is played, unpredictably, by the Animals – yes, the "House of the Rising Sun" rock-band Animals.