In the crosshairs of outrage: Roseanne, Kathy Griffin and now Kevin Hart. Comedy's shifting red line

Griffin, who later took back her apology (“You can hate that picture … but it’s important to know it wasn’t against the law”), said she was questioned for two months by the FBI and placed on the no-fly list. “I probably got a little lazy during Obama, thinking this was now going to be the future,” she told GQ over the summer. “We've had our first African American president; we're going to have our first female. I didn't know it was going to [expletive] turn into ‘The Handmaid's Tale.’ The [crap] I've been through in the last year is just unbelievable.”