What's funny now? Three ways of looking at comedy's shifting landscape

Comedians have never been more willing to get political at the mic. But as Roseanne Barr, Kathy Griffin and Kevin Hart know, not everything goes. In a charged climate, where is the line? And in the era of #MeToo, our ideas of who deserves to be a punchline have changed. Women as varied as Marcia Clark and Monica Lewinsky are being reconsidered as heroes. As big money collides with changing gender and race dynamics, plus volatile social media, some of comedy’s gatekeepers are finding that comedians are self-censoring. Lorraine Ali, Meredith Blake and Jeffrey Fleishman take a look at the shifting landscape beneath comedy’s seemingly golden era of political comedy.