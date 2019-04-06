Now that ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ has ended, its co-creators explain the series finale

Bloom: I've become friendly with Fran Drescher, and I've been talking to her about this because I was at the final sound mix and I was sobbing — it was a good grief. And she was saying that, “oh yeah, when ‘The Nanny’ ended, it felt like a friend had died,” and that she'd talked to other women and she talked to Valerie Harper, who said the same thing. And I think there is something about when you embody someone, especially when you embody someone and then create someone, they're not only a part of you, but they're a family member. It does feel like a personal death, and I know intellectually that's not true, but that's the only way I can really articulate it right now is it feels like a loss. And that's everything. Everything you love has to die at some point, right? Everything great ends.