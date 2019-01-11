These are the 8 new shows our TV critics are anticipating the most this winter

Biopics and docudramas are to my mind the lowest form of narrative, but I can be drawn in all the same. Here are two dance-themed series sure to come with lots of drama. "American Soul" tells the story of "Soul Train," the little show that could, which funkified, discofied and otherwise brought the beat to TV from the 1970s onward; the cast includes Sinqua Walls ("Power") as host Don Cornelius, Kelly Rowland as Gladys Knight, and Destiny's Child vet Michelle Williams as Diana Ross. My interest in "Fosse/Verdon," which looks at the tumultuous collaboration and marriage of Bob and Gwen, is to see what Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams (the Michelle Williams who wasn't in Destiny's Child) will make of the title roles; a recently released trailer looks promising. (RL)