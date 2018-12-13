Cybill Shepherd says Les Moonves thwarted her hit '90s sitcom after she rejected his advances

“His assistant and my assistant made a dinner date and we went to it and he was, well, he was telling me his wife didn’t turn him on, some mistress didn’t turn him on,” Shepherd told Collins. “And I’m watching him drink alcohol and ... he says, ‘well, you know, why don’t you let me take you home?’ I said, ‘No, I’ve got a ride’ and I had my car outside with a good friend of mine who is an off-duty LAPD officer.”