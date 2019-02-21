‘Bodega Boys’ Desus & Mero make the leap to Showtime in a new late-night show

After riffing on a few absurdly grim Knicks memories — there are a lot of them — Desus reads Porzingis has been traded, which sends both through stages of grief. “Don’t tell Desus and Mero,” Desus reads among his Twitter replies, “they’re on the West Coast, they’re not going to see this yet.” As they laugh, this leads to some back and forth about imagining a Bodega Boys bat signal.