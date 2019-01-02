Review: The fabric of the universe shifts with 'Doctor Who: Resolution,' the New Year's Day special

There have been, I reckon, thousands, if not tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of science fiction stories written since someone first thought to mix science and fiction, and much of what happens on "Doctor Who," and every other sci-fi series, will mine tropes you have tripped over before. "Resolution" is no exception: There is the familiar gambit of a threat from the past, long buried and newly awakened. There is the parasitic possession of a human by an alien. There are themes of love and sacrifice and various technological deorum ex machina made up as necessary. There is a variation on the old saw about a gun in the first act going off in the third, but with a microwave oven. Some things don’t add up.