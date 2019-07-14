Who enabled accused sexual predators R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein? We did

Epstein’s rags-to-riches story is a tale of success the media had loved to retell, despite troubling signs. “He likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” said Donald Trump in a 2002 New York magazine story. This came two years after Kevin Spacey won the Oscar for portraying a man obsessing over his teenage daughter’s best friend in “American Beauty.” Woody Allen had weathered child molestation charges in his divorce from Mia Farrow and would go on to win his fourth Oscar in 2012 for “Midnight in Paris.” And television has regularly exploited the sexuality of school-age teens, often in the guise of comedy.