Review: Which new FBI show to watch? ‘The Enemy Within’? ‘Gone’? ‘Whiskey Cavalier’?

The series goes long on paranoia, though in the real world you may be in less danger from those reputed 100,000 foreign agents than from, like, your own failure to vote. (In none of these shows is it even suggested that the country has a president.) Diplomatically, one might say, the villains here don't represent any named enemy, ideology or acronym, but are rather “rogue terrorists” determined to bring America to its knees. (One wild-eyed zealot, cornered, hisses, “All great empires die from within,” which does seem right.) The bad guys do evince a cultish devotion, however, to their mysterious leader, who, like Charlie of “Charlie’s Angels,” is heard but not seen, at least not in the episodes available for review.