Review: ‘Flack’ puts a new spin on spin doctors and fallen idols

Robyn lies often, on as well as off the job, about where she is, about what she's doing. She goes to Narcotics Anonymous meetings and puts on a show of sobriety but does drugs anyway and manages the people in her life much in the way she does her clients, with less satisfying results. (Most people don't like to feel they're being managed.) It's not that her relationships are fake; she seems to want to make things work with Sam, is kind to Melody and not yet past acting on principle, but we are told early on she can't feel her feelings, and her messes just get messier.