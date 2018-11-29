Watching Fox Nation, conservatives' Netflix: Will MAGA viewers pay for the rage they get for free?

The crime series “The Fuhrman Diaries” is hosted by “America’s most controversial detective,” according to the site. Left out are the reasons LAPD investigator Mark Fuhrman became controversial — a no-contest plea to perjury committed during the O.J. Simpson trial after he was caught on tape using the N-word freely and bragging about his involvement in Men Against Women, a secret group of LAPD officers who tried to drive female officers from the force through harassment and intimidation. In his show, the former detective takes an alternate look at the Simpson/Goldman homicides, JFK’s assassination, the 1975 slaying of teenager Martha Moxley, the crimes of the Golden State Killer and “what really happened” during the police shooting of Michael Brown. Because who would know better than this guy...