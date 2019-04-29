‘Game of Thrones’ actress talks about Lyanna Mormont’s fight with the giant

If you listen you can hear the bones crushing, which is a bit gross. But I think she was already battered before that because obviously he swiped her out the way with his hand. I was in a harness for that and I got pulled sideways onto a crash mat. She was already beaten up. When I was running toward the giant doing that battle cry, we imagined that I’d broken my ribs and had a broken leg as well. So she was already pretty bashed up, so I think that was the final straw. So I think she did die getting crushed. I like to imagine she took her last breath just after she stabbed him.