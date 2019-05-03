How ‘Game of Thrones’ star Isaac Hempstead Wright gives Bran that freaky, faraway stare

It was all very new to me. I was just a 10-year-old getting to do archery and climb towers and dress up in funny costumes and ride a horse, so I was just loving and enjoying every second. I certainly had no clue that it would blow up into this. I remember talking to George R.R. Martin [author of the epic novels that launched “Game of Thrones”] when we were doing the pilot episode. He said, “Look, I’ve done a bunch of these things. Everyone has tried to make my shows. Seldom does it ever come to anything.” We were very excited to get a first season at all. I think it came very close to not getting picked up. We were thrilled about getting through a whole season, let alone what it ended up becoming years later.