How the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale reminds us of the 2020 presidential race

But the tone was familiar, even to those of us just starting to pay attention to the ever-growing field of 2020 presidential candidates: “My lords and ladies, I suppose this is the most important moment of our lives. What we decide today will reverberate through the annals of history,” said out-of-the-blue candidate Edmure Tully (Tobias Menzies) — last seen capitulating to Jaime Lannister in Season 6 — as he rose from his seat to suggest himself as ruler. “I stand before you as one of the senior [leaders] in the country, a veteran of two wars. I’d like to think my experience has led to some small skill in statecraft and —”