‘Game of Thrones’: Jon Snow gave his life, and deserves the throne

“He was named King in the North not because of his birthright. He has no birthright; he’s a damn bastard. All those hard sons of bitches chose him as their leader because they believe in him. All those things you don’t believe in, he faced those things. He fought those things for the good of his people. He risked his life for the people. He took a knife in the heart for the people. He gave his own.” The speech was not meant to push him as ruler of the seven kingdoms, but we didn’t need to hear the rest to know that it will not be the last crown Jon Snow wears.