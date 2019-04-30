The Night King from ‘Game of Thrones’ says he was thinking of cake in ‘The Long Night’

The last season with [director] Miguel [Sapochnik], he give me big lesson because I’m not properly an actor. He gave me a big lesson before everything happen on the set. Everything what I did for Miguel was hard for me. If you’re walking from A to B. He would like to see completely different walk. He told me many times, “Don’t walk like soldier. Don’t walk like fighter. Can you walk like you see the cake and you would like the cake? You’re looking forward to the cake. I would like to see this walk.” He helped me a lot.