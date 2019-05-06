How did that Starbucks cup end up on ‘Game of Thrones’?

Forget those theories about the Night King’s true identity and dragon resurrections. The latest “Game of Thrones” guessing game has everything to do with a Starbucks coffee cup that made its way into a feast scene on Sunday.
Beware: Spoilers are coming.
HBO did not immediately comment on the blooper, which was briefly seen in “The Last of the Starks,” sitting unassumingly on a Winterfell banquet table between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington).
Starbucks, however, did weigh in with a winking tweet promoting one of its beverages Monday morning: “TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink.”
Given the lavish show’s exorbitant budget and recent critiques about its lighting and battle scenes, the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it gaffe still had viewers consumed with the how and why of it all.
Incidentally, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss also made cameos as Wildling warriors in the feast scene, but were eclipsed by the anachronism — as were the major heartbreaks and deaths of the Season 8 episode.
The blunder even elicited a statement from the show’s longtime art director, Hauke Richter, who told Variety that it was forgotten on set and has been “so blown out of proportion [because] it has not happened with ‘Thrones’ so far.”
Still, the reactions were fast, funny and ferocious as the cup’s presence dominated next-day chatter online. Here are a few of the internet’s funniest theories:
1. Westeros totally has Starbucks
2. Your queen commands it
3. The Starks are to blame
4. Someone’s bound to screw things up (and get fired)
5. Magic, or the Lord of Caffeine
6. The showrunners were too busy to notice
7. It was still too dark to notice
8. Product placement and everything else
Support our journalism
Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.