Who will win the Iron Throne in ‘Game of Thrones’? The case for Tyrion, the survivor

Tyrion, of course, has long been an audience favorite, and even if you can’t imagine him being capable of such treachery, consider the battle that lies ahead this season and whether he’ll be among those fighting. As difficult as it is to choose against a zombie army led by a frozen demon and his ice dragon — especially for a show as cold-blooded as “Game of Thrones” — and despite Daenerys being the natural choice if good (and her superior air power) finally triumphs over evil in George R.R. Martin’s caustic world, it’s Tyrion, maybe better than all the players, who has learned that the only victory in the game of thrones is survival. Even if Tyrion never sits on the Iron Throne — who’s to say anyone will in the end — he will be among the last ones standing.