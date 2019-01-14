HBO announces the ‘Game of Thrones‘ launch date — April 14 — before ‘True Detective’

Announced before the season 3 premiere of HBO's "True Detective," there had previously only been news that the show would return in April. The newest teaser for season 8 of "Thrones" gets specific and features Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) meeting in what looks to be the crypt of their home, Winterfell. The siblings approach one another while passing likenesses of their parents — with [year-old spoiler] Harington's Jon Snow oblivious that Ned Stark's sister Lyanna is actually his mother (!) — who seem to utter lines from past seasons.