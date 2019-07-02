Immigrant fears and the border crisis fuel fictional horror in Gigi Saul Guerrero’s ‘Culture Shock’

It's been tough, for sure, but I like to look at it as an advantage, you know — being different, being Latina, being female. I always look at that as an advantage, not just to stand out, but as an advantage to push myself to work harder. That's been really my focus, because it has been really tricky to get the recognition. It's taken me 18 short films to get here. That's a lot of shorts, you know? It's been really important to me since the beginning to be true to where I come from. So all my content has some sort of really cool twist that really feels like me and really feels like I'm being true to who I am. That's been my goal.