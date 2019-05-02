‘Downton Abbey’ creators time-warp to 1880s New York for new HBO series ‘Gilded Age’

The team behind “Downton Abbey” is working on a new show filled with opulence and glamour — and ripe for drama.
Titled “The Gilded Age,” the 10-episode series for HBO will be set in New York during the landmark year of 1885, “a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and the rise of disparity between old money and new money, which is being reflected again today,” according to Thursday’s announcement.
The HBO/Universal Television project — from creator, writer and executive producer Julian Fellowes, fellow executive producer Gareth Neame and director and executive producer Michael Engler — will center on Marian Brook, the young, orphaned daughter of a Southern general, as she moves into the home of her rigid, old-fashioned aunts in New York City. She is accompanied by the mysterious Peggy Scott, an African-American woman masquerading as her maid.
The episodes will follow Marian as she gets entangled in the lives of her incredibly rich neighbors, including a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife struggling for acceptance by the Astor and Vanderbilt set.
“It has been a dream of mine for some time, as I am fascinated by this brutal and intensely glamorous period of America's history,” Fellowes said in a statement. “It will be about ambition, of course, and envy and hatred and, perhaps most of all, about love. I hope people will enjoy the series. I know I will enjoy making it."
Added Neame, “This is a compelling part of the American story and has remarkable parallels with the world we live in as these people set many of the wheels in motion that drive us today.”